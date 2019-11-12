× 2 kids missing and endangered after running away from Thornton with no shoes or coats

THORNTON, Colo.– Thornton police are searching for two children who ran away from a Thornton youth assessment center on Monday night.

Ronnie Hernandez, 12, and Daniel Romeo, 13, were last seen near West 84th Avenue and Interstate 25 at around 7:00 p.m.

Hernandez is described as:

5 feet, 6 inches tall

150 pounds

Black hair

Black hoodie with white stripes and dark pants

Romeo (pictured) is described as:

5 feet tall

90 pounds

Brown hair

Wearing a white trash bag

Police say neither boy had a coat or shoes.

If you see the boys, please call police.