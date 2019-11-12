2 kids missing and endangered after running away from Thornton with no shoes or coats

Posted 5:19 am, November 12, 2019, by

THORNTON, Colo.– Thornton police are searching for two children who ran away from a Thornton youth assessment center on Monday night.

Ronnie Hernandez, 12, and Daniel Romeo, 13, were last seen near West 84th Avenue and Interstate 25 at around 7:00 p.m.

Hernandez is described as:

  • 5 feet, 6 inches tall
  • 150 pounds
  • Black hair
  • Black hoodie with white stripes and dark pants

Romeo (pictured) is described as:

  • 5 feet tall
  • 90 pounds
  • Brown hair
  • Wearing a white trash bag

Police say neither boy had a coat or shoes.

If you see the boys, please call police.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.