2 kids missing and endangered after running away from Thornton with no shoes or coats
THORNTON, Colo.– Thornton police are searching for two children who ran away from a Thornton youth assessment center on Monday night.
Ronnie Hernandez, 12, and Daniel Romeo, 13, were last seen near West 84th Avenue and Interstate 25 at around 7:00 p.m.
Hernandez is described as:
- 5 feet, 6 inches tall
- 150 pounds
- Black hair
- Black hoodie with white stripes and dark pants
Romeo (pictured) is described as:
- 5 feet tall
- 90 pounds
- Brown hair
- Wearing a white trash bag
Police say neither boy had a coat or shoes.
If you see the boys, please call police.