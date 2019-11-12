× 2 horses killed, one severely burned in Aurora barn fire

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Fire Rescue says two horses died and one was severely burned in a barn fire early Tuesday morning.

Sherri-Jo Stowell, a spokesperson for AFR, said the call came in about 3:15 a.m.

The barn is located in the 17000 block of East 14th Avenue.

Stowell says the horse who suffered severe burns was expected to be euthanized, though the department did not have information whether that happened.

Firefighters rescued six other horses at the site.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.