Sunshine returns Monday afternoon, temperatures back to 60s on Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The snowfall and low cloud cover has come to an end on the Front Range.

Sunshine will stay for the rest of Monday afternoon, helping to dry out the roads and begin the melting process.

Temperatures will stay cold, reaching the 20s in the afternoon before dropping to the teens overnight.

Most of the Denver metro area picked up about 1-2 inches inches of snow. Parts of the foothills saw up to 4 inches.

Here's a look at updated snowfall totals! The storm is on its way out with sunshine returning this afternoon! High temperatures tomorrow will reach the low 60s! #cowx pic.twitter.com/LpyuaWaeK9 — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) November 11, 2019

The 1.2 inches of snowfall at Denver International Airport, the official recording station for the city, puts the season total at 13.7 inches.

The average snowfall in Denver for this time of the year is about 8 inches.

So far this fall Denver has picked up over 13 inches of snow! Our average snowfall at this point in the year is about 8 inches #cowx pic.twitter.com/l6jX9OtfY4 — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) November 11, 2019

Tuesday will be sunny and dry with a high of about 60 degrees in Denver.

The rest of the week will be dry and mostly sunny with mild temperatures.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.