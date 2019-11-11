× Snow ends this morning then sunshine by lunch

Expect snow and temps in the teens/20s this Veterans Day morning then sunshine by Lunch. Rapid clearing.

Snow amounts will range from 0-3″ in Denver, Boulder, Loveland, Greeley and Fort Collins. The Foothills and Mountains towns near the Divide 0-2″.

High temps stay in the 20s today across the Front Range and in the Mountains.

Skies clear state-wide this afternoon. Overnight temps drop into the single digits and teens.

Sunshine and 60 on Tuesday! A fast warm-up.

We’ll do it again on Wednesday.

50s and 60s continue Thursday-Saturday. The next chance for snow arrives late Saturday in to Sunday. Temps drop in to the 40s and 50s.

