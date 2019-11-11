Shelter in place at Regis University after man seen walking in field with gun

Posted 10:38 pm, November 11, 2019, by , Updated at 10:41PM, November 11, 2019

DENVER — Students and staff at Regis University were told to shelter in place after reports of an armed man being seen not far from the campus on Monday night, the school said.

The Denver Police Department said the man was seen walking in a field with a gun near West 55th Avenue and Julian Street, about three blocks north of the campus.

The man was described as being 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds. He was seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and shoes.

Anyone who sees the man is asked to call 911.

Google Map for coordinates 39.795898 by -105.031599.

