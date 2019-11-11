Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Snowy Monday morning commute, much colder temperatures

Police investigate double-shooting in Aurora

Posted 7:02 am, November 11, 2019

AURORA– The Aurora Police Department is investigating a double-shooting that happened early Monday morning.

Police were called to the area of South Ironton Street and Alameda Avenue around 2:20 a.m. When they arrived on scene, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to the hospital in serious condition. Their identities have not yet been released.

Police have not provided any suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

