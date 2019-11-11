Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle while crossing I-225 in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A pedestrian was killed on Interstate 225 on Monday night, the Aurora Police Department said.

The crash happened about 9:45 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the interstate at Mississippi Avenue.

Police said the pedestrian was trying to cross the interstate when the they were hit. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name, age and gender of the person who died were not released. Police said drivers stayed at the scene of the crash.

All southbound lanes of the interstate were closed, the Colorado Department of Transportation said. There was no estimate for when the interstate would reopen.