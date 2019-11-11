× Oklahoma police chief killed, allegedly by one of his officers, during a training retreat

OKLAHOMA– An Oklahoma police chief and one of his officers went to Florida for a law enforcement training conference, but something went terribly wrong.

Michael Nealey, 49, was arrested and will be charged with homicide after the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office found Police Chief Lucky Miller dead in their hotel room, Amber Southard, chief public information officer for the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, told CNN.

The sheriff’s office made the discovery after responding to a call about a fight at the Hilton on Pensacola Beach on Sunday night, Southard said.

Miller, 44, was chief of police in Mannford, Oklahoma since 2007. He had a wife, Amber, and three children.

It is unclear what led to the fight, and officials have not released a cause of death.

“We are heartbroken by the news,” Mannford Mayor Tyler Buttram said in a Facebook post. “Please keep both families in your prayers as we work to move forward.”

Nealey is being held without bond at the Escambia County Jail. He has a court appearance scheduled for December 5.