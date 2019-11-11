× No students injured after pickup truck collides with school bus in Arapahoe County

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — An Aurora Public Schools bus was hit after the driver of a pickup truck allegedly ran a stop sign in Arapahoe County on Monday afternoon, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The accident happened about 3:30 p.m. at Powhaton Road and East Colfax Avenue, near a bridge over Interstate 70, about five miles west of Watkins.

The Colorado State Patrol said 56 students from Vista Peak Preparatory were on the bus, but no one was injured. The bus driver was also not injured.

The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital with minor to moderate injures.

The Colorado State Patrol said the bus was going northbound on Powhaton Road and the truck was traveling eastbound on Colfax Avenue when the collision happened.

A preliminary investigation found the truck driver might have run a stop sign and hit the bus, the Colorado State Patrol said.

It’s not known if the truck driver will be charged.