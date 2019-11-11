Longmont family asks for help identifying hit-and-run diver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONGMONT, Colo. -- A Longmont family is left hurting after a hit-and-run crash leaves them injured and without a ride.

The Albillars are calling on the community for help identifying the driver who took off.

Susanne Albillar usually doesn’t rely on a walker. With two jobs, she’s always on her feet.

“I should be helping others and look where I’m at,” she said.

Albillar is a school cafeteria manager by day, a Chili’s waitress at night and a helper to her son who can’t drive.

“I have epilepsy. I have seizures. So she drives me to work,” Zeik Albillar said.

“I’m just worthless right now. That’s exactly how this driver made me feel,” Susanne Albillar said.

Susanne Albillar said the hit-and-run driver slammed into her about 6 p.m. Thursday at Main Street and Mountain View Avenue.

“I was at a red light waiting for it to turn and we were rear ended by an SUV, which hit us and ran,” Susanne Albillar said.

She had her son and her two dogs in the car.

“All of the sudden, bang, just a big old bang out of nowhere,” Zeik Albillar said.

Zeik Albillar said he’s lucky he didn’t have a seizure.

“My glasses flew off and I’m blind in one eye and I have poor vision in the other so I was pretty lost,” he said.

Susanne Albillar suffered a small brain bleed, a concussion, scrapes and bruises.

“I was slammed forward as my head slammed back," she said.

Susanne Albillar got a glimpse of the other car before it took off. She believes it is a dark, older Ford SUV.

“After I regrouped myself, I looked up, I saw the vehicle to the side,” she said. “I thought they were going to help us but instead they took off as fast as they could.”

Now all the Albillars can do is hope for the community’s help.

“Please, somebody speak up, I know somebody knows something,” Susanne Albillar said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Longmont Police Department at 303-774-4458 or 303-651-8501.

Without the other driver, Susanne Albillar said her liability insurance won’t cover her medical bills or the crash.

Her family created a GoFundMe page to help pay for expenses.