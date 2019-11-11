× Man killed in Lakewood agent-involved shooting

LAKEWOOD, Colo.– A man is dead following an agent-involved shooting in the 1500 Block of South Harlan Street.

The shooting happened near South Harlan Street and West Florida Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Police say agents performed CPR on the suspect following the shooting. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No agents were injured in the shooting.

Lakewood police say they recovered a weapon from the scene of the shooting.

The details about what led up to the shooting have not yet be released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.