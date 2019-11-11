Fort Collins town homes damaged by July hailstorm sill not repaired

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- A summer hailstorm blew out windows and caused extensive damage to a northern Colorado town house complex -- but it has been more than four months with no repairs.

Shards of glass still hang from the windows that residents say is a safety concern.

The insurance company handling the claim has to answer to the state on why it's taking so long to fix.

The storm hit on July 5 and tore through the Sage Creek Townhomes.

Sean Cummings pays $200 a month to the homeowners association with the agreement the complex is liable for damage done to the exterior of the building.

"Every day I come home, park out front and I see my windows barely hanging on and I think about (his daughter) and the potential" with the danger of loose glass," Cummings said.

In all, 70% of the of the town homes suffered hail damage.

"Totally frustrating," Cummings said. "We thought it would be resolved and done with by now."

The on-site property management said it filed a claim with Berkshire Hathaway Guard Insurance 13 hours after the storm.

A spokesman wouldn't comment, but the property management has taken the issue to the state, filing a breech of fiduciary duty complaint.

Later in the day, the insurance company sent the property management the initial damage claim report.

A contractor and the property management board will review it for accuracy so repairs can begin.