× Denver will pay $300,000 to pilot wrongfully arrested for being naked in DIA hotel

DENVER– The City of Denver will pay a United Airlines pilot $300,000 to settle a wrongful arrest lawsuit that stemmed from an incident at the Westin at Denver International Airport in September of 2018.

Andrew Collins was arrested September 20 for standing naked in front of his 10th-floor hotel window overlooking the airport terminal. He pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge.

According to the police report, airport employees saw Collins touching himself while he was in his hotel room in September. His attorney argued that it is not a crime to be naked in Denver in a hotel room and that Collins had no idea people could see him when he partially opened the curtains.

In March, a judge dismissed the charges against Collins.