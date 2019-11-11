Denver Air Force veteran receives surprise home makeover

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — Some volunteers spent most of their Veterans Day fixing up an 81-year-old former Air Force medic’s home in East Denver.

The home belongs to Ms. Ethel Jones. Both she and her late husband, William, served in the U.S. Air Force. William passed away in 1988.

"He was a good person to me,” Ms. Ethel said.

Growing in age and having a home to take care of, things became a little difficult for Ethel.

"Ms. Ethel gave us a call. She was very concerned about a lower bedroom with some water damage and mold growing in it,” said Jodie Liddy.

Liddy is the executive director of a non-profit group called, ‘Rebuilding Together Metro Denver’.

The non-profit partnered up with Sears to conduct major home repairs at Ms. Ethel’s home as part of Sears’ ‘Heroes at Home’ program.

Not only are they fixing her mold problem, but they also took care of a few other odds and ends for Ms. Ethel.

"We were able to put in a second hand rail for her going down her stairs,” Liddy explained. “[We put] grab bars in her bathroom, so when she gets in and out of the shower it’s safe for her”.

The volunteers also provided her with a new stove, sine her old one wasn’t working anymore.

“This is the best I’ve ever had,” Ms. Ethel said of her Veteran’s Day this year.

‘Rebuilding Together Metro Denver’ helps low-income residents, seniors and veterans fix up their homes. If you’re in need of assistance, you can fill out an application on the group’s website.