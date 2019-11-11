× Deals and freebies for Veterans Day 2019

DENVER — Veterans Day is Monday and many companies want to say thank you by offering discounts or free meals. The promotions are for veterans and active-duty service members.

Note that most companies require proof of military service to take advantage of the deals – such as a military ID card.

As part of our commitment to Serving Those Who Serve, we’re bringing you this list of deals and freebies. It is suggested to call or check with local locations ahead of time to make sure they are participating in the deal.

Applebee’s: Military veterans and active duty service members can eat free from a special Veteran’s Day menu at participating locations on Monday with an I.D.

BJ’s Restaurant: On Veterans Day, all service members can enjoy a complimentary entree up to $14.95, plus a free Dr Pepper, by presenting a military ID or proof of service.

Brick House Tavern + Tap: 20% off meal on Nov. 11 for veterans and parties up to 4.

Bubba Gump Shrimp: Military personnel and their families receive 20% off on food and retail purchases on Nov. 11, 2019.

California Pizza Kitchen: On Veterans Day, all veterans or active duty military personnel will be able to select a free entree from a special Veterans Day menu including pizza, salads and pasta. Please come in uniform or bring your military ID or other proof of service.

Chili’s Grill & Bar: All veterans and active duty military personnel can choose a complimentary meal from a select menu on Veterans Day 2019.

The Chop House: On Mon., Nov. 11th veterans with military ID or in uniform get 50% off any dine-in lunch or dinner entree.

Cicis Pizza: Free pizza buffet with valid active duty or retired military ID on 11/11/19.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store: Veterans receive a complimentary Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake dessert or Crafted Coffee beverage. Plus an opportunity for guests to make purchases that support Operation Homefront. Veterans Day only.

Denny’s All You Can Eat Pancakes: All active, non-active or retired military personnel at all participating Denny’s restaurants nationwide will receive a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast on Monday, Nov. 11, from 5 a.m. to noon. Diners must show ID to receive this offer.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Veterans and active duty military can enjoy a free donut at Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide, no purchase necessary.

Famous Dave’s: All former and current military personnel will receive a free two meat Combo.

Firebirds: Complimentary meals to active duty military and veterans on Veterans Day.

Fogo de Chão: Veterans receive 40% off and their guests 10%.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: Veterans receive a free combo meal card.

Golden Corral: From 5-9 p.m., Golden Corral offers a free sit-in “thank you” dinner for Military veterans, retirees, and active duty members.

Hooters Free Meal: Hooters invites all veterans and current servicemen and women to a Hooters Veterans Day free meal from their select Veterans Day menu by presenting a military ID or proof of service at participating Hooters locations across the country on 11-11.

Houlihan’s: Receive a free entree from a select menu on Veteran’s Day 11/11 with proof of veteran status or active service in the military.

IHOP: All active duty and Veterans are invited to come in and enjoy Free Red, White, & Blue Pancakes on Monday, November 11, from 7 am to 7 pm.

Joe’s Crab Shack: On November 11th, all veterans can enjoy 20% off.

Lamar’s Donuts: Free donut and a 12oz coffee for all veterans and active military on Veterans Day.

Little Caesars Pizza: On November 11, from 11am to 2pm, veterans and active military members can receive a free $5 HOT-N-READY® Lunch Combo.

Lucky Strike: On Veterans Day, complimentary 1 hour of bowling for all active, inactive and retired military personnel. Plus, enjoy a burger and beer for only $10.

Macaroni Grill: Free Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs & Spaghetti entrée this Veteran’s Day, Monday, November 11th to all veterans and active military.

Mimi’s Cafe: On Veterans Day, with the purchase of a beverage, active duty military and veterans with a valid military ID can choose a a free breakfast, lunch, or dinner entree from a select menu.

On The Border Free Entree: This Veterans Day, veterans, retired and active-duty military will receive a free meal combo meal at OTB’s.

Petro Stopping Centers: All active duty military, veterans and reservists with proof of service can enjoy a complimentary meal from a select menu that includes a beverage on Mon., Nov. 11, 2019, at any participating Country Pride or Iron Skillet restaurant nationwide.

Red Lobster: On Monday, November 11th to thank Veterans, active duty military and reservists, Red Lobster will offer a free appetizer or dessert from their select Veterans Day menu. To receive offer, show a valid military ID.

Red Robin: All Veterans and Active Duty Military get a free dine-in Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries on Veterans Day 11/11.

Rodizio Grill: November 11-14, Veterans eat free, with purchase of at least one Adult Full Rodizio meal. Must show Proof of Service to receive discount.

Starbucks: On Veterans Day, active duty service members, reservists, veterans and military spouses are invited to enjoy a free Tall Brewed Coffee.

TCBY: First 6oz are free for veterans and active military on 11-11-19.

Texas de Brazil: Veterans receive 50% off dinner Monday, November 11 through Wednesday, November 13.

Texas Roadhouse: is offering free lunch to all Veterans and Active Duty military from 11 am to 4 pm on Veterans Day. Choose from a 10 entree menu, drink included.

Twin Peaks: In honor of Veteran’s Day, all veterans, active duty military and reservists can eat for free from a select menu on Military Monday, November 11th.

Villa Italian Kitchen: Active or retired members can grab a free slice of cheese pizza on November 11.

Village Inn: All veterans and active duty service members receive a free meal on Veterans Day. Village Inn also offers military discount of 10 percent off all year long.

White Castle: Military veterans and active duty military who show proof of service can visit a participating White Castle location on Nov 11th, and receive a free breakfast combo or castle combo meal #1-6.

Yard House: Veterans and active duty military will receive a complimentary appetizer on November 11 with valid military ID. Offer is valid for dine in only.

