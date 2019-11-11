CU men’s basketball team cracks top 25 for first time in 6 seasons

BOULDER, Colo. — The University of Colorado men’s basketball team cracked the Associated Press top 25 rankings on Monday for the first time in six years.

The Buffaloes, who beat fellow Pac-12 team Arizona State 81-71 on Saturday in China to open the season, came in at No. 25, the program’s first appearance in the poll since being ranked for six weeks during the 2013-14 season.

The Buffaloes are one of four Pac-12 teams in the top 25, joined by Oregon (No. 14), Arizona (No. 19) and Washington (No. 20).

Coach Tad Boyle’s Buffaloes play San Diego at 8 p.m. Saturday at the CU Events Center.

