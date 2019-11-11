Congressman Jason Crow to propose global war on terror monument in Washington

DENVER — Congressman Jason Crow, an Aurora Democrat, will introduce a resolution on Tuesday to begin the process of erecting a monument to fallen soldiers of the global war on terror.

Crow plans to introduce the legislation alongside Congressman Mike Gallagher, a Wisconsin Republican.

“The bill we are going to drop (Tuesday) says we are giving congressional approval for a spot on what is called the national reserve, which is better known as the National Mall,” Crow said.

“We just think it is fitting to provide a sacred spot for our country to provide an opportunity for families and vets to come together and heal.”

Crow is a veteran of the global war on terror, having served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

More than 6,000 Americans have died in various conflicts in the global war on terrorism since the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001.