Aurora porch pirates steal painting by man’s late veteran grandfather

AURORA, Colo. — Holland Rock-Garden remembers the long weekends visiting his grandfather growing up, and the paintings he hung along the walls.

His grandfather, Peter Rock, saw a lot of the country during his time in the Air Force and would paint scenery of the places he went.

“Landscapes and things you know that he saw being stationed around the country,” Rock-Garden said.

After he died in August, Rock-Garden’s mother sent him a painting of southern Colorado. But Rock-Garden never got the package.

“They sent the carrier over to my house and she said I remember dropping that package off that day,” he said.

Rock-Garden realized someone stole it off his front porch.

“I canvassed the neighborhood,” he said. “Started going to every pawn shop in my area. Went to The Arc just to look at the artwork there, in case anybody threw it out and donated it. Just anything I could think of.”

Rock-Garden doesn’t have a camera for his doorbell, only a picture and a story, hoping someone will have a change of heart and return the painting to it’s rightful home.

