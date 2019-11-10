Video captures would-be thief targeting vehicles in Centennial neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- It was scary enough watching a criminal make his way around her driveway in the early-morning hours of Oct. 23.

“Yeah, pretty creepy. I felt pretty violated, even though he didn’t make it into any of the cars,” said a Centennial woman named Amanda who asked her last name not be used.

Her surveillance camera, above a garage, caught the attempted break-in.

“I pulled the footage and saw a guy, probably in his 20s, come into our driveway," she said. "He checked three of the four cars in our driveway."

All of the vehicles were locked, but surveillance caught the suspect breaking into her neighbor’s car.

She filed a police report and went door-knocking afterward to warn her neighbors.

“I was pretty shocked," she said. "And I was pretty shocked looking back at the footage because I picked up other homes that he was at. He was in our cul-de-sac for at least 10 minutes, going through all the different houses.”

She was even more shocked about 1 1/2 weeks later when a man -- who Amanda believes is the same suspect -- was able to break into unlocked cars.

It happened just before 7 p.m., and the suspect made away with some new Nike clothing.

The break-in was also captured on Amanda’s surveillance system.

“I was here with the kids and you just don’t think that someone would come when it’s so active in the evening,” she said.

Arapahoe County saw a big spike in vehicle breaks-ins after 2016.

This break-in is one of more than 100 reported in the Centennial area just in the past month.

“I think the neighbors are definitely worried," she said. "We’ve been hit before with car break-ins.”

Amanda hopes it will serve as a reminder to others to keep cars locked at all times, no matter what time it is.

“I’m definitely going to be more concerned and be on the lookout -- and be overly cautious with locking doors and keeping the garage closed," she said.

"Now you never know. He came at 7 p.m. I understand 4 a.m., but 7 p.m. is a little too close for comfort.”