Snow, cold air on the way tonight: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Temperatures will remain above average as we end our weekend, with highs making it into the lower 60s. Sunday will start quiet, with a gradual increase of clouds by the afternoon. A cold front will move through the region later this evening, bringing snow, strong wind and a significant drop in temperature.

Snow looks to start as early as midnight across the Front Range. Monday morning will be a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day as temperatures drop into the teens for the commute. Expect periods of snow through the morning drive, but wrapping up by lunchtime. This does not look like a particularly strong storm, with snowfall totals staying under 2″ for the Front Range and Denver metro area. Sunshine will return by the afternoon hours on Monday as temperatures stay in the low 30s.

It won’t take us long to rebound our temperatures, as 60s return as early as Tuesday. We’ll keep conditions sunny and quiet through Friday with highs staying above average, in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

As of right now, the upcoming weekend is looking quiet as temps stay in the mid-50s with sunshine by Saturday.

