One dead, 5 transported after two-vehicle crash at Wadsworth and Florida

LAKEWOOD – One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

Around 12:55 a.m., Lakewood police were called to Wadsworth Blvd. and W. Florida Ave., after there was a crash involving a Ford F-350 truck and a Geo Metro sedan.

The driver of the truck, 23-year-old Nicholas Kassera, was declared dead at the scene, according to Lakewood Police.

Kassera was traveling northbound on Wadsworth at a high rate of speed, according to witnesses. Kassera ran the red light and hit the sedan. The two vehicles hit front-to-front, and the F-350 spun out.

There were four passengers in the truck, and all were transported with various injuries. The driver of the sedan also was transported. He sustained serious injuries.

Lakewood Police were working into late Saturday morning to clear the intersection.

According to Lakewood Police, alcohol and speed are suspected.