× Neighbors alert Denver family their home was burning in middle of night

DENVER — Deanna Saiz was sitting at home watching television when she saw lights outside her window.

When she realized a small fire was quickly growing along her neighbor’s garage, she followed her gut.

“The first instinct I got was go and knock on that door,” Saiz said.

The Denver Fire Department said the fire started just before midnight, damaging a home in the 1800 block of West Dixie Place in the Sunnyside neighborhood.

Saiz said she rushed over to ring the doorbell. After checking in with neighbors, she saw the couple come out of their home before the flames shot up higher than the trees around the house.

“I was kind of nervous and scared,” Saiz said. “More for them because we know the people that are in there.”

The homeowners got out safe said they lost a cat in the fire and their dog was critically injured.

Neighbors say the fire started along the garage near an alleyway that connects the homes.

Denver Fire said the cause of the fire is undetermined and still under investigation.