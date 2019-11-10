Jokic, Nuggets hold on for 100-98 overtime win over Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS — Nikola Jokic his a fadeaway jumper with 2.4 seconds left to give the Nuggets a 100-98 overtime victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

Jokic had 20 points, six rebounds and seven assists to help Denver win its fourth straight game.

Will Barton had 13 points, including a pair of three-pointers in overtime, and 12 rebounds. Paul Millsap scored all 14 of his points during a big third-quarter run and had 10 rebounds.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points and 16 rebounds for Minnesota. Towns sent it to overtime with a corner three, but the Timberwolves shot a season-low 13.3% from three-point range and 35.1% overall from the field.

Andrew Wiggins added 25 points in Minnesota’s third loss in four games.

A game after recovering from a 19-point, fourth-quarter deficit, the Nuggets allowed the Timberwolves to rally.

Denver led by 16 in the fourth when Gary Harris hit a three with 6:41 left. The Nuggets went scoreless the remainder of regulation and Minnesota put together a 16-0 streak.

The Timberwolves led 55-53 midway through the fourth when Millsap was fouled shooting a three. He converted all three free throws for his first points and scored six points as Denver went on a 10-0 run.

Minnesota was 0 for 10 from beyond the arc in the third as Denver took control. The Timberwolves hit 4 of 17 shots overall in the quarter.