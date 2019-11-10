Snow, cold temperatures move in for morning commute; Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A strong cold front is making its way through Colorado on Sunday night, bringing an increase in cloud cover and precipitation.

Precipitation will likely start as freezing drizzle before switching over to snow overnight.

The precipitation will start first on the northern Front Range after about 9 p.m. and will make its way to the Denver metro area about midnight.

Snowfall will continue in most places for the Monday morning commute before clearing out by late morning and midday.

A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued with the biggest impacts for the Monday morning commute.

After record-breaking heat Saturday, high temperatures will drop nearly 50 degrees on Monday with a high of 30 degrees.

There could be slick spots on the roads on Monday morning.

The roads are not expected to be as bad for the Monday evening commute with clearing skies and dry conditions expected for the afternoon and evening.

Because this is a quick-hitting storm system, it won't bring a lot of snowfall.

Totals will be 0-2 inches for the Denver metro area with a trace to 3 inches possible on the northern Front Range, northeast Plains and in the northeast mountains.

The rest of the week will be mild and dry with plenty of sunshine.

