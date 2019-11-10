6 killed in crashes on Colorado highways in 12-hour period

DENVER — Six people were killed in six crashes on state highways in a 12-hour period Saturday and Sunday, the Colorado State Patrol said.

“Safety on our roadways is everybody’s responsibility,” Col. Matthew Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol, wrote on Twitter. “(W)e must be better!”

About 9:20 p.m. Saturday, a single-vehicle rollover crash in Delta County near E Road and 2195 Road southeast of Delta left at least one person dead.

A vehicle was going eastbound on E Road at a high rate of speed when it went airborne over a ridge, crashed into a ditch and rolled over.

An 18-year-old man in the back seat was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other people, including a minor, were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Passengers not being restrained is being investigated as a factor in the crash.

About 10:20 p.m. Saturday, an unrestrained driver was ejected in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Weld County Road 18 east of Weld County Road 37 northeast of Fort Lupton.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Speed is the suspected cause of the crash, the Colorado State Patrol said.

About 1:20 a.m., another rollover crash was reported near Highway 392 and Weld County Road 68 northeast of Greeley.

The driver hit a speed limit sign, went off the side and of the road and rolled over. The driver was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed and alcohol were the suspected causes of the crash, officials said.

About 2:20 a.m., a driver hit and killed a pedestrian who was standing in the left lane and shoulder on Interstate 25 near the Highway 52 exit near Erie.

The Colorado State Patrol said the driver did not stop. No vehicle description was released.

About 7:30 a.m. south of Cortez in southwest Colorado, a head-on collision left one person dead.

The Colorado State Patrol said the driver of a Subaru was going northbound on Highway 160 near mile marker 32 when it crossed into the southbound lane and collided with a semitruck.

The driver of the Subaru was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger in the semitruck suffered minor injuries.

Alcohol was suspected in the crash.

About 9:30 a.m., a two-vehicle crash left one person dead and two others injured in Larimer County.

The crash happened on Larimer County Road 54G west of Taft Hill Road northwest of Fort Collins when a vehicle swerved into the westbound lane and hit a handicap-accessible van.

A man who was in a wheelchair in the van was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol is suspected in the crash, the Colorado State Patrol said.