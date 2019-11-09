× Unseasonably warm start to weekend, snow by Monday

We’ll start our weekend with unseasonably warm temperatures across the Front Range. Highs today will hit the lower 70s, falling just a few degrees shy of the record for today here in Denver. Expect plenty of sunshine and light wind statewide. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for portions of the Eastern Plains due to warm temps, breezy conditions and dry air. Any type of outdoor burning or open flame is not recommended today.

Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler on Sunday, yet still above average. Highs will hit the lower 60s with a gradual increase of clouds. A cold front is set to move through the Front Range Sunday evening. The first impacts will be felt across the northern Front Range, where some freezing drizzle and light flurries may occur before midnight.

In the Denver metro area, expect snow showers between midnight and 12 p.m. Snow will be light, with less than an inch accumulating when all is said and done. Sunshine will return by Monday afternoon, but temps will struggle to get above freezing to kick off the week. A few flurries will be possible in the high country, but majority of the impacts will be felt across the Front Range.

Our temperatures will rebound quickly, with low 60s by Tuesday. We’ll keep a sunny, dry and above average temps around for the remainder of the work week, with highs staying in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are.

