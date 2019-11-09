Mild Sunday ahead followed by chance of snow Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Denver had record breaking heat today with a high temperature of 77 degrees, beating the old record of 76 degrees set in 1927. Temperatures will stay mild on Sunday before a strong cold front moves in Sunday evening.

High temperatures will be around 62 degrees Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will drop quickly in the afternoon with an increase in wind and cloud cover as the cold front moves through. Precipitation will start around or just after midnight Sunday night. It is likely to start as freezing drizzle before changing over to snow overnight. Snow will fall during the Monday morning commute and will clear out by midday Monday.

Snowfall totals will be small with this storm system staying under an inch in most places. Roads still have potential to become slick depending on how much freezing drizzle develops before snow, especially on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses.

High temperatures on Monday will drop to 32 degrees.

Temperatures heat up quickly back to the 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday. The rest of the week will be sunny and dry on the Front Range.

