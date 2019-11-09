× Man dies following altercation in Breckenridge

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — A man died following an altercation in Breckenridge earlier this week.

According to the Breckenridge Police Department, shortly after 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to a home in the 1000 block of Grandview Drive on a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a 35-year-old man from Breckenridge who had been shot in the leg. They also found 29-year-old Brendan Rye unresponsive and with significant injuries. However, Rye had not been shot.

“The initial investigation indicates that an altercation occurred between the two injured parties resulting in all injuries received. The parties remained on scene until police arrived. A handgun was recovered,” police said in a statement.

Both men were taken to Summit Medical Center. Rye was then taken to the Denver area for further treatment. He died from his injuries at St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood.

Police did not provide details about how Rye was injured.

BPD says he recently moved to Breckenridge from Florida.

“All parties involved in this tragic incident were known to each other and have been cooperating with our continuing investigation,” police said.

The 35-year-old was released from the hospital on Thursday.

Police say there is no threat to the community.

No charges have been filed, according to BPD.