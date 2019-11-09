× Man arrested, accused of driving onto sidewalk and hitting 10-year-old in Arvada

ARVADA, Colo. — A man has been arrested after allegedly driving onto a sidewalk in Arvada and striking a 10-year-old girl, seriously injuring her.

The Arvada Police Department said Saturday that Jose Manuel Morales-Reyes, 50, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault, leaving the scene of a serious injury accident, driving with no insurance and driving after his license was revoked. Investigators are awaiting test results to determine whether he was driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The incident occurred Friday afternoon at West 58th Avenue and Dover Street.

Morales-Reyes was driving a 1998 Jeep Cherokee. Police say after striking the girl, he left the scene and returned several minutes later.

The girl is being treated at a local hospital. While her injuries are serious, she is expected to survive.