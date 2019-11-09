Local high school students build computers for classroom and esports

THORNTON, Colo. -- Students at The Pinnacle Charter High School are building computers for their classrooms and esports.

About 50 schools in Colorado have co-ed esports -- also known as electronic sports -- teams. The state is using this school year as a pilot program for the growing sport.

Some of the students at Pinnacle had never built a computer until they got involved in the program.

"It’s interesting... something I never thought I'd really be doing," said Elliana Ortiz, a sophomore. "But it’s fun."

It's also a good hands-on lesson in STEM education, which is becoming more popular and important, especially for young women.

"We’re empowering these young women... and we want you to be a part of this," said Jared Schuck, Pinnacle's assistant athletic director.

