Crews respond to brush fire near Golden

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Crews are working to extinguish a small brush fire near Golden.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says the fire is burning just west of the Heritage Square area.

The Golden and Foothills fire departments are at the scene.

The fire is about 1/8 of an acre in size, but smoke is visible from much of the metro area.

No homes are currently in danger, according to the sheriff’s office.

