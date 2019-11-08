Wreaths Across America Day – Dec. 14th – Remembering Our Colorado Veterans

Posted 4:17 pm, November 8, 2019
You can help Colorado Honor make sure our fallen veterans are always remembered by donating $15 to place a wreath at one of the 106,000 gravestones at Fort Logan National Cemetery.  National Wreaths Day is Dec. 14th, and wreaths will be placed on veterans graves across the country through mid January.

