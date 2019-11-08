× ‘Wheel of Fortune’ taping canceled for Pat Sajak’s emergency surgery; Vanna White to host

LOS ANGELES — A “Wheel of Fortune” taping was canceled Thursday so host Pat Sajak could undergo emergency surgery.

The show said Friday the surgery was to correct a blocked intestine. It was successful.

“[Sajak] is resting comfortably and looking forward to getting back to work,” the show said via Twitter.

Taping resumed Friday with Vanna White serving as host.

It is unknown how long White will host the program.

“Wheel of Fortune” airs at 6:30 p.m. weekdays on FOX31.