Westbound 6th Avenue Freeway closed at Wadsworth due to vehicle vs. pedestrian crash

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The westbound lanes of the Sixth Avenue Freeway are closed due to a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

According to the Lakewood Police Department, the lanes are closed at Wadsworth Boulevard.

LPD first mentioned the incident via Twitter at 7:50 p.m. Friday.

There is no estimated time for when the highway will reopen.

Police have not mentioned the condition of the person who was struck by the vehicle.

LPD says it expects the closure to last for several hours.

FOX31 and Channel 2 have reached out to police for more information.

This story will be updated when more details become available.