Watch live: Colorado Secretary of State speaks on 828 ballots delivered late to Denver, Arapahoe County voters

DENVER — Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold is scheduled to speak at 4:15 p.m. Friday about 828 replacement ballots that were not delivered to voters in Denver and Arapahoe counties until Election Day.

[The United States Postal Service] did not notify our office of this issue, even though they were aware of the problem. Our state’s election model allows eligible Coloradans to vote in-person, and we are hopeful that all of these voters participated in the electoral process,” Griswold said in a statement issued Friday afternoon.

Griswold’s office is working with the ballot vendor as well as the Denver and Arapahoe county clerks to determine which of the 828 voters did not vote.

“The USPS has failed to adequately deliver ballots, and as such, we are exploring regulatory and legislative options to prevent this from happening in the future,” Griswold said.