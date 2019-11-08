Warm before the next storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We will have even warmer 70s to enjoy on Saturday with plenty of sunshine to start your weekend. It'll be a great day to get outside. And, if you decorate for the holidays it might be a perfect day to get the decoration up...just don't turn them on yet.

Your Sunday starts off with plenty of sunshine followed by increasing clouds out of the north. Cooler air will settle in with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees in metro Denver. So, all in all, a pretty good day.

Snow showers will develop in the early morning hours of Monday (around 3AM in the city) and will be around for the morning commute. The snow will quickly end from north to south by the end of the morning drive. Right now accumulation is looking light with around a 1/2" most places. There could be some slick spots on the roads. We are watching the details of the storm and should accumulation go up we will alert you. The sun will quickly return around the lunch hour, but it will be a cold Veterans Day with highs just above freezing.

The rest of next week is looking dry with just some passing clouds at times. Temperatures look to be above normal with highs ranging in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.