Did you know that 8 out of 10 women are wearing the wrong size bra? According to Wacoal, women should be professional fitted for a bra at least once a year to ensure their bra size hasn't changed as a result of fluctuations in our body.

Susan Gabrielle DeVita, a Wacoal Fit Consultant shows us that getting fit is easy and shares with us why it's important to do yearly.