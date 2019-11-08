National Healthy Skin Month

Your skin is the largest organ your body has. It’s your body’s first line of defense against many potential harmful things. That means it’s important to keep it hydrated and feed your body foods that will help keep your skin protected and healthy.
Monica Salafia from Mind on Nutrition shares with us the importants of what you put in your body can determine what your skin will look like from the outside.
LonoLife Farro Bone Broth Bowl
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 servings LonoLife Chicken Bone Broth
- 1 cup farro
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 teaspoons lemon juice
- 1 cup grape tomatoes, halved
- 1 cup roasted chic peas
- 2 cups arugula
- Salt, pepper and red pepper flakes to taste
- Salad dressing of choice
DIRECTIONS:
- Add bone broth powder to a medium pot with about 16oz of water. Bring to a boil. Stir in farro, cover and reduce hear to a simmer until farro is tender and the broth is absorbed, 20 to 25 minutes.
- Mix olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, salt and pepper together. Stir mixture into farro until the farro is fully coated.
- Start assembling bowls by placing the farro in each. Add tomatoes, chic peas and arugula.
- Top with your favorite dressing and red pepper flakes to taste. Add more salt and pepper if desired.
- Dig in!
