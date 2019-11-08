National Healthy Skin Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Your skin is the largest organ your body has. It’s your body’s first line of defense against many potential harmful things. That means it’s important to keep it hydrated and feed your body foods that will help keep your skin protected and healthy.

Monica Salafia from Mind on Nutrition shares with us the importants of what you put in your body can determine what your skin will look like from the outside.

LonoLife Farro Bone Broth Bowl

INGREDIENTS:

2 servings LonoLife Chicken Bone Broth

1 cup farro

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1 cup grape tomatoes, halved

1 cup roasted chic peas

2 cups arugula

Salt, pepper and red pepper flakes to taste

Salad dressing of choice

DIRECTIONS: