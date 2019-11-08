Michael Zeman hits the ground running with Orediggers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOLDEN, Colo. -- Colorado School of Mines sophomore running back Michael Zeman has had a record-setting month for the Orediggers. Last week against South Dakota Mines, the Wheat Ridge native rushed for 321 yards and four touchdowns, setting the school records for both rushing yards and all-purpose yards in a single game.

“During the game, it didn’t feel like it was a 300-yard game,” Zeman said. “Then, Coach Sterbick came up and told me I got the record. It was surreal. I immediately went to the offensive line and thanked them, took pictures with them.”

“He ran over some kids, just a physical guy. But he can make you miss too,” said Mines head coach Gregg Brandon. “He’s just a football player. You open a dictionary and look up football, there’s his picture.”

Zeman and the Orediggers are 9-0 heading into the weekend and focused on finishing strong, with their eyes on a conference championship — and more.