Inspectors find no certified food protection managers, a new 2019 rule, at ‘F’ locations

DENVER — Each week, FOX31 and Channel 2 report on recent health inspections for restaurants in the Denver area. This week, we featured one failed location in Westminster, one failed location in Castle Rock and a winner in Arvada.

Lodo's Bar and Grill (Westminster location)

Tri-County Health inspectors found eight serious health code violations in late September. Violations included:

No certified food protection manager

Several bottles of alcohol contained fruit flies

Dish washing machine did not have enough chlorine

Unapproved insecticides on a shelf

Lodo's Management sent the following comment:

"We take the safety of our customers and the proper handling of our food and equipment very seriously. We've taken immediate action to bring the restaurant into fill compliance and regularly improve our practices to ensure they meet the expectations of the city and our customers. To our customers, we're eager to continue delivering the positive experience that you know and expect."

This Lodo’s is in Westminster at 3053 W. 104th Ave.

Damascus Grill (Castle Rock location)

The location in Castle Rock scored 11 serious mistakes in September, including:

No certified food protection manager

Cooked rice was thrown out for being held at the wrong temperature

Sticky fly trap was placed above the meat grinder

Handles, shelves and both inside and outside of refrigerator were soiled

The Problem Solvers called and sent messages to Damascus Grill in Castle Rock, but no one called us back, so we stopped by. An employee who later identified himself as the manager showed FOX31’s Kim Posey the kitchen and showed us they had corrected the issues.

Damascus Grill in Castle Rock is located at 703 Wilcox St.

Fazoli’s (Arvada location)

The “A” goes to the Fazoli's location at 5480 Wadsworth Byp in Arvada. It had two consecutive regular inspections without major mistakes.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for eight or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

