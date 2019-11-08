× Fridge Eye lets you check your fridge when you’re not home

We’ve all had that moment… standing at the grocery store trying to remember if we have a certain item sitting in our refrigerator. You buy it only to realize you DID have it. If only you could look inside your fridge from the grocery store! That’s what Fridge Eye promises to do.

Fridge Eye is a product being offered on IndieGoGo that mounts a small camera inside of your fridge. When you open the doors, the camera captures a pic. Using the app on your phone you can bring up the latest picture from your fridge to see what you have and what you don’t.

Fridge Eye sent me an early model of Fridge Eye to test out. Installation was easy. Double sided tape is all you need to mount this onto your fridge door. The app walked me through connecting the camera to my wi-fi connection. In my testing it wasn’t perfect and felt a little clunky to get the connection going. The button on the front that you have to hold down was also hard to push. In the end the camera connected just fine but I’d love to see them use bluetooth or a QR code to make the connecting process a little easier.

When using the Fridge Eye you do have to make sure not to cover the camera with your arm or body to block the picture. It’s not a huge deal but I did have a few pics in the app that were blocked by my arm. Something to keep in mind so you have that good clear picture when you’re at the store. You can go back and look at previous pictures so if the most recent one is blurred or blocked you can check the one before that.

I want to reiterate that the unit I tested is a prototype. I can’t wait to see the refined final production hardware and app that won’t be out until next year. I love the idea and concept of the Fridge Eye and could see myself using it on a regular basis.

Fridge Eye is available for pre-order on IndieGoGo right now for $89. It’ll ship in March of 2020.