Footprints to Recovery on the Growing Issue of Fentanyl

Earlier this week, Denver Police Department confiscated bricks of fentanyl. The drug has plagued many U.S. cities, but up until now has always been found in smaller quantities in Denver.

Hunter Kennedy who is the Executive Director at Footprints to Recovery joined Fox31 News this morning to talk about why this is a growing concern and how to treat this deadly addiction.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact Footprints to Recovery at 855-628-2899. The intensive Outpatient Treatment center is located at 6505 S. Paris Street in Centennial.