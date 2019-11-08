Food Truck Friday with California Wrap Runner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every Friday, Fox31 News and Daybreak feature a new food truck that's hitting the streets of Denver and today we're featuring California Wrap Runner.

California Wrap Runner is proud to bring the freshest flavors of Southern California to Colorado. They believe in eating well and playing hard, and Colorado knows how to take the party outdoors. They combine the fresh flavor of SoCal with Colorado’s freshest and local ingredients and bring them to you at the events you enjoy most.

California Wrap Runner hand-crafted six very different wraps stuffed with insanely good and fresh locally sourced ingredients.

The food served is what satisfies the most intense cravings from the likes of hangovers, pregnant women, and your hippy friend that just completed a through-hike of the Colorado Trail. When they say “Eat Great, Play Hard” they mean, tackle two fourteeners in one day, log 20 runs on ski tracks, or take a lap around Wash Park to cool down after the Colfax marathon. These are the types of appetites that their two-handed wraps conquer.