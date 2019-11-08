Facebook Helping Active Military and Veterans

Posted 3:50 pm, November 8, 2019, by
Data pix.

On Veteran's Day, we honor the service and dedication of our military.  Just in time to celebrate, Facebook is teaming up with the SCORE non-profit network to provide new resources to help active military members and veterans.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.