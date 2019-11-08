Doctor Sleep – Ewan McGregor Stars as Adult Danny – Famous for “Redrum” in The Shining

"Doctor Sleep", the sequel to Stephen King's "The Shining" is out in theaters NOW!  Ewan McGregor stars as Danny Torrance, all grown up, dealing with alcoholism and his terrifying past as the little boy who said, "redrum".  Our producer, Colleen Allison, talked to McGregor about addictions.

