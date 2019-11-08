Deputies are using drones to help fight crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARAPAHOE COUNTY — In an effort to solve crimes faster and to alert the public in a safer way, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is experimenting with drone use.

"I’ve already done my air-space check,” explained Deputy Mark Edson, a drone pilot with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.

Edson uses the office’s drone on a regular basis. It’s a new tool for law enforcement and they’re hoping it will help save money and save lives.

“They’re a lot cheaper than a helicopter,” Edson explained. “[And] if I get the chance to save a life or find a missing child, that’s what it’s all about”.

Deputy Edson told the Problem Solvers he has already seen promising results.

The drone is equipped with a loudspeaker, which is used to alert the public of danger in the area.

Recently, Deputy Edson was able to alert some kids jumping on a trampoline about a suspect running around their neighborhood.

“They heeded the warning and heard the drone,” Deputy Edson explained, while showing us video of the kids running indoors.

Moments later, the drone was used to spot the suspect.

"The suspect is trying to leave the neighborhood, looks up and sees the drone and turns around and is apprehended by deputies in the neighborhood,” Deputy Edson said while showing the Problem Solvers video of the arrest.

During another patrol, Deputy Edson’s drone used thermal imaging to discover a bear wandering around a community.

The drone is also being used for mapping measurements at crime and accident scenes. Because of its vantage point, the drone is able to get closed off areas and roads opened faster.

“It’s just a whole new perspective,” Deputy Edson said.