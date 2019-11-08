Denver police looking for man accused of trying to kidnap woman in Cherry Creek

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly tried to kidnap a woman in Cherry Creek.

DPD said Friday that on Oct. 29 at about 7 p.m., a woman was brushing snow off her vehicle in the 300 block of North Clayton Street.

According to police, a man approached the woman and identified himself as a police officer. He pointed a gun at the woman and ordered her into her vehicle.

The man then ordered the woman to drive, according to police. The victim was able to escape near East Ninth Avenue and North Colorado Boulevard.

The suspect is described as a white man who is about 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was wearing blue track or warm-up pants, a black police-style jacket, a black beanie and what appeared to be a bulletproof vest under his jacket. There was a radio attached to the vest.

DPD released a sketch of the suspect through a Metro Denver Crime Stoppers bulletin:

Anyone with information should contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.