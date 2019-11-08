× Colorado Secretary of State blasts USPS for failing to timely deliver ballots to Denver, Arapahoe counties

DENVER – Colorado’s Secretary of State is blasting the United States Postal Service in Colorado for its handling of replacement ballots to 828 votes in Denver and Arapahoe counties.

“Today, the Secretary of State’s Office was notified that the United States Postal Service (USPS) did not deliver 828 replacement ballots to voters until Tuesday, November 5th. USPS did not notify our office of this issue, even though they were aware of the problem,” Secretary of State Jena Griswold said in a statement.

Replacement ballots are typically requested by the voter.

“Our state’s election model allows eligible Coloradans to vote in-person, and we are hopeful that all of these voters participated in the electoral process,” Griswold said.

“We are working with the mail-ballot vendor, the Denver and Arapahoe County Clerks, and USPS to determine which of these 828 voters did vote. The USPS has failed to adequately deliver ballots, and as such, we are exploring regulatory and legislative options to prevent this from happening in the future.”

The mail issue is significant because of the close Mayor’s Race in Aurora. Some Arapahoe County voters participate in the Aurora election.

Mike Coffman leads Omar Montgomery by just 273 votes and while the counting of ballots was completed, Montgomery has not conceded the election.