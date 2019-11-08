At trial, friend says Frazee repeatedly said ‘no body, no crime’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. -- The trial of Patrick Frazee continued Friday. Jurors were shown a photo of what is believed to be a tooth belonging to Kelsey Berreth, Frazee's fiance who he allegedly killed last year.

Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent Charles DeFrance testified the tooth shown in the photo was found in a burned area of land on a ranch belonging to Frazee.

Frazee is accused of burning Berreth's body a few days after killing her on Thanksgiving Day, 2018.

The district attorney also showed the jury surveillance video of Frazee meeting his girlfriend Krystal Lee at a Conoco station in Florissant a few days after Thanksgiving.

DeFrance said Lee was key in helping investigators find evidence.

Jurors were also shown video of a bloodhound named “Radar” who found evidence of a decomposing body at Frazee's property.

Another dog found evidence of decomposing matter outside Kelsey Berreth’s condo.

Lee’s father, Sidney Kenney, also testified Friday.

"I didn’t like what I was hearing," Kenney said of when he heard his daughter and Frazee might be seeing each other. “Krystal is a pleaser. She was always good at what she’s tried to do. She likes people and she likes people to like her."

Lee has maintained that Frazee was able to persuade her to do things she normally would not.

Late Friday, an old friend of Frazee become emotional while on the stand.

"You don't want to think someone you’ve trusted for so long could do some thing like this," the friend said.

The friend also said Frazee had said he wanted to kill Berreth before. The friend said Frazee repeatedly said, "no body, no crime."

The trial scheduled to resume Tuesday.