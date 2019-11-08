Arvada PD: Impaired driver arrested after striking student on sidewalk
ARVADA, Colo. — The Arvada Police Department says a person was arrested Friday afternoon after allegedly driving onto a sidewalk and striking a student who was walking home.
The incident occurred at West 58th Avenue and Dover Street.
APD says drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
The student was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are serious but not life threatening.
The name of the driver has not yet been released.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.AlertMe