Arvada PD: Impaired driver arrested after striking student on sidewalk

Posted 4:56 pm, November 8, 2019, by

ARVADA, Colo. — The Arvada Police Department says a person was arrested Friday afternoon after allegedly driving onto a sidewalk and striking a student who was walking home.

The incident occurred at West 58th Avenue and Dover Street.

APD says drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

The student was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are serious but not life threatening.

The name of the driver has not yet been released.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

